Man Utd interim head coach Darren Fletcher opens up on shock appointment at Old Trafford

Darren Fletcher has said that it is "an amazing honour" to be asked to lead Manchester United, with the Scot placed in charge of the Red Devils against Burnley on Wednesday.

Man United sacked Ruben Amorim as head coach at the start of the week, and Fletcher has been appointed interim head coach, with the club's former midfielder set to be in the dugout at Turf Moor in gameweek 21 of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The 20-time English champions are expected to appoint a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the favourite for the role, before bringing in a long-term Amorim replacement this summer.

Fletcher is also thought to be a candidate for the role, although the Man United Under-18s head coach has insisted that he has not spoken with INEOS about a role post Burnley.

"Surreal. It is an amazing honour to lead a Manchester United team especially as it was not in my wildest dreams that would be something which could potentially happen," the Scot told reporters during Tuesday's press conference.

To lead out the team is an amazing honour and something I am really proud to do but not in the circumstances I expected it to happy so that is something which doesn't sit quite easy with me. But, I have just got to think I have a job to do and I just have to lead the team tomorrow and think of the great honour and pride in doing that.

"Focus on this game and then speak afterwards. Focus is on Burnley and then we will speak. Honestly it (role after Burnley match) is not what I have thought about. Focusing on Burnley, all the concentration is on that."

Fletcher has revealed that Man United Under-21s head coach Travis Binnion will assist him against Burnley, in addition to Jonny Evans, with the Northern Irishman's return to Old Trafford confirmed.