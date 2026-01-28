Man Utd 'ready' to discuss new contract terms with senior player

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 14:46

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly getting confident about extending his stay beyond the end of the season.

The centre-back, who will turn 33 in March, has only a few months left on his current deal at Old Trafford and has been reportedly targeted by several Premier League sides and overseas clubs in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Maguire arrived in a £80m deal from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, and he has made 258 appearances for the Red Devils, managing an average of 41 games over six seasons.

The centre-back has been outstanding after returning from a calf injury and was player of the match in United’s 3-2 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils announced earlier this month that Casemiro would be leaving Old Trafford when his deal expires at the end of the season, and Maguire's future has also come under speculation.

Harry Maguire wants Man Utd stay

© Iconsport / PA Images

Michael Carrick recently suggested that the Red Devils are making long-term decisions while thrashing out contract offers and has not offered any clear indication on Maguire's future.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Maguire is set to reject all offers from elsewhere, and he wants to continue his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The report claims that the former Sheffield United defender believes that he has done enough to convince Man Utd's hierarchy to offer him a new deal.

The Red Devils are open to discussing new terms with the defender, and the club acknowledge his recent displays and commitment to the club.

Should Man Utd offer a new deal to Maguire?

© Imago

Maguire has started only six league games this season, but he has impressed against serious opposition in City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The defender is the club's vice-captain and a member of the leadership group, and such factors could be taken into account if he is offered a new deal.

At the same time, the centre-back is one of the top earners at a loss-making club, and his future could boil down to money and the length of the contract being offered.