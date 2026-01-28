Man City transfer news: Agreement close as Premier League rival in 'advanced talks' to sign Oscar Bobb

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jan 2026 13:31 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 14:47

Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb is reportedly edging closer to leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old graduated from Man City's academy and has made 47 senior appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals.

The Norway international has played a bit-part role for the Citizens this term, making only nine Premier League appearances, starting in five.

The attacking midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, and he has dropped down the pecking order at City following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January.

Bobb has been linked with a move to a host of clubs this month, including German giants Borussia Dortmund, and it appears that he is heading towards joining Fulham instead.

Fulham edging closer to secure agreement for Bobb?

© Imago / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Pep Guardiola has hinted that Bobb could leave the club in January, and it should not come as a big surprise given the lack of match minutes he has enjoyed in 2025-26.

It has been reported that Fulham are closing in on the signing of the attacker for around £35m, and the Cottagers have already submitted an offer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the West London side are now in advanced talks with Man City to sign Bobb and are close to reaching an agreement.

Good move for Oscar Bobb?

© Imago

While Bobb is highly-rated at City, the fact remains that Guardiola has enough options with him, and the attacker would have struggled for game time.

The Norwegian is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2029, but it seems his time at City is coming to an end, and the move should suit all parties involved.

Bobb is reportedly keen to leave the Citizens in search of regular game time, and it looks like he will secure a permanent exit before the February 2 deadline.

The exciting winger could also become Fulham's record signing at £35m, marginally beating the £34.6m arrival of Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk.