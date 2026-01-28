Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Jan 2026 14:14

Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Bournemouth to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Old Gold saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end with a defeat to Manchester City last weekend, and they will be aiming to return to form and continue fighting for their Premier League survival by claiming a win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cherries dramatically defeated Liverpool 3-2 last weekend, and they will be looking to make it back-to-back triumphs at the Molineux.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

What time does Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth kick off?

This game will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, January 31 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth being played?

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Bournemouth at the Molineux Stadium, which can hold a capacity of 31,750.

The Cherries have enjoyed their recent trips to the Molineux, winning all of their last three visits to Wolves' home ground.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 15:00 kickoffs.

Online streaming

Due to the blackout rules, there will be no legal streams of the game.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide more in-depth highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 22:30 on BBC One.

What is at stake for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth?

Wolverhampton Wanderers saw their five-game unbeaten run, which included one win and three draws in the league, come to an end last weekend as Manchester City won 2-0.

The Old Gold will be desperate to immediately bounce back and continue picking up points as they aim to pull off a miraculous escape from the relegation zone, with Wolves currently trailing 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by a significant 17 points.

However, they face a Bournemouth side who are looking to make it back-to-back victories following a superb 3-2 win over Liverpool last weekend, with Amine Adli scoring a stoppage-time winner.

A win for the Cherries could take them into the top half of the table, depending on results elsewhere, with Bournemouth currently trailing 10th-placed Everton by three points.