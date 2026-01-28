Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Cole Palmer stance 'revealed' amid growing links with 20-time English champions

By Matt Law | 28 Jan 2026 09:15 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 13:29

Chelsea reportedly consider Cole Palmer to be 'untouchable' amid suggestions that the playmaker could make the move to Manchester United this summer.

The England international made the switch to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023, and he has scored 48 goals and registered 29 assists in 110 appearances for the Blues.

Palmer's contract with Chelsea is due to run until June 2033, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future, with the attacking midfielder thought to be unsettled in London.

A recent report claimed that Palmer is open to a move to Man United - the club he supported as a child - while the Red Devils are said to have a long-term interest in the ex-Manchester City youngster.

The Englishman allegedly misses his hometown of Wythenshawe and frequently returns to visit family and friends, and multiple reports have claimed that he is not entirely happy with life in London.

Chelsea brand Palmer 'untouchable' amid Man Utd links

However, according to Sky Sports News, Chelsea view Palmer as 'untouchable' and will not entertain an exit for the forward during the summer market.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has also played down speculation that Palmer could be on the move at the end of the campaign.

"It's simple, Cole's an incredible player. The guy sitting next to me [Moises Caicedo], I've seen many players in the group [who are incredible]," Rosenior told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Napoli.

"I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there's people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch.

"There's no reason for assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at.

Rosenior plays down Palmer exit speculation

"Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him.

"He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it."

Palmer has had a frustrating 2025-26 campaign due to injury problems, taking to the field on just 13 occasions, scoring five times in the process.

The Englishman has only featured in one of Chelsea's seven Champions League matches this term, but he is in the squad for Wednesday's showdown with Napoli in Italy.