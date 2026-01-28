PSG transfer news: Paris 'ready to move' for Barcelona stalwart

By Axel Clody | 28 Jan 2026 07:05

Paris Saint-Germain, who have just signed Barcelona gem Dro Fernandez, are reportedly very interested in a key player from the Catalan club.

The January transfer window has been very quiet so far at PSG. The capital club have not completed any departures and have only just made their first move this Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders announced the arrival of Dro Fernandez. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder joins from FC Barcelona for a fee of £6.9m (€8.2m).

PSG very interested in Jules Kounde

A move that appears to have given the European champions ideas. Indeed, according to PSG Inside Actus, Paris are very interested in Jules Kounde's profile.

The French international, who is a centre-back by trade, has established himself as Barcelona's starting right-back in recent months. A versatility that is appreciated and sought after by PSG.

Indeed, at the start of the January window, the capital club were reported to be searching for a versatile defender capable of occupying several positions in their rotation.

Jules Kounde appears to be the ideal man given his ability to provide competition at centre-back while also being a high-level backup for Achraf Hakimi on the right flank.

Barcelona ready to sell Jules Kounde?

The same source goes further in this matter and indicates that FC Barcelona would not close the door to a departure for the 27-year-old should a good offer arrive.

It should be noted that the Bordeaux academy graduate extended his contract last summer until June 2030 with the Spanish giants and is currently valued at £56.5m (€65m) by Transfermarkt.

A hefty fee will therefore be expected in this case, which has been on the Parisian club's radar for some time. PSG Inside Actus notably report that "Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admired the player for a long time" and that Luis Enrique has approved the profile and possible signing of this Barcelona defensive stalwart.

It remains to be seen whether this interest can materialise in the next transfer window.