Chelsea transfer news: Cole Palmer speculation laughed off by Liam Rosenior, reveals playmaker's injury status for Napoli showdown

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has claimed that speculation regarding Cole Palmer's future is "so far from the truth".

The England international has endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign due to a lingering groin issue that has affected him since August.

While Palmer has still managed to make 13 appearances in all competitions, he has sometimes looked unhappy, whether that be on the pitch or when being substituted.

In recent days, reports have emerged which have suggested that the 23-year-old is craving a return to the North-West of England to play for Manchester United.

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Napoli, Rosenior has categorically dismissed claims that the playmaker could leave Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior plays down "unrealistic" Palmer Man United talk

Addressing the media in Italy, Rosenior said: "It's simple, Cole's an incredible player. The guy sitting next to me [Moises Caicedo], I've seen many players in the group [who are incredible].

"I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there's people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch."

When asked if he had sought "reassurance" from Chelsea chiefs, Rosenior added: "There's no reason for assurance. "It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at.

"Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him.

"He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it."

Will Palmer return for Chelsea against Napoli?

Palmer has missed the last two games against Pafos FC and Crystal Palace with what has been described as a 'thigh niggle'.

Nevertheless, Rosenior confirmed that Palmer had travelled with the rest of the squad for the game against the Serie A champions.

Chelsea need to beat Napoli to remain with a chance of finishing inside the top eight of the League Phase table.