Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos in 'advanced' talks to sign Borussia Dortmund defender

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck next summer.

The 26-year-old joined Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from SC Freiburg and has made over 145 appearances, scoring nine goals.

The German international has been one of Dortmund's key players, making 15 Bundesliga starts this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Schlotterbeck's impressive form has not gone unnoticed, and several top clubs across Europe are vying for his signature, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

The centre-back has a contract at Dortmund until 2027, and as of now, he has not yet penned a new deal at the club, which might force the German giants to offload him this summer.

Real Madrid leading the race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck?

According to a report from Spain, Dortmund have set an asking price of £56m for the defender, a fee affordable for several top clubs.

Los Blancos have reportedly taken the lead in negotiations and have held progressive talks with the defender's agents.

Schlotterbeck has proved his quality in recent years, and Madrid reportedly are convinced that he would be a key signing to strengthen their backline.

What could work in Madrid's favour is that the centre-back is keen on the possibility of joining them and becoming a part of the club's future project.

Nico Schlotterbeck race: Blow for Liverpool?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the defender in recent weeks, but the Reds are likely to face strong competition from other heavyweight clubs.

The Reds have already made contact with the German defender, and it remains to be seen if they come up with a strong offer to lure him to the Premier League.

The 20-time Premier League champions will need new faces at the back next summer, with Joe Gomez likely to be sold and Ibrahima Konate potentially leaving for free following the expiry of his contract.