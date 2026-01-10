Man Utd legend claims Jason Wilcox's "ego" could be damaging the Red Devils after Ruben Amorim exit

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 13:31

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has hit out at the club's sporting director Jason Wilcox, claiming that his "ego" could impact the Red Devils.

Man United made the decision to sack Ruben Amorim as head coach at the start of last week, and it is understood that a breakdown in the Portuguese's relationship with Wilcox played a major role in the manager losing his job with the 20-time English champions.

Wilcox has been given great influence at Old Trafford since his arrival - something which Schmeichel believes could be detrimental to the club.

"I was really, really surprised. I hadn't seen that coming, and I can't make sense of it. I still cannot make sense of why,' Schmeichel told Viaplay when asked about Amorim's exit.

"When you speak to people from within, they say, 'It was about time we did that, we've been unhappy'. But why pick that moment? That moment, it doesn't make sense to me. Why? Why now? Why not back in October, for instance?

© Imago

Schmeichel criticises Wilcox after Amorim exit

"If Jason Wilcox feels that he was insulted by whatever happened in that meeting, then it's not his ego that determines or decides who the manager is.

"They can say, 'Okay, that's not great. It's difficult to work with this guy.' Whatever they're thinking, pick your time. Why put the club back again? No matter what they do now, it's always going to put them back."

Amorim's final match in charge of the 20-time English champions proved to be the 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on January 4.

Darren Fletcher is currently in charge of Man United on a short-term basis, and the Scot oversaw Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley, which finished 2-2.

© Imago / PA Images

Solskjaer set for 'face-to-face talks' with Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allegedly have face-to-face discussions with Man United on Saturday to discuss returning to Old Trafford as interim head coach.

According to Sky Sports News, Solskjaer will have his first face-to-face meeting with Man United's hierarchy over taking the job for the remainder of the campaign.

Michael Carrick is also being considered, with an appointment expected next week, ahead of the team's next Premier League match against Manchester City.

Fletcher will remain in charge of the 20-time English champions for Sunday's FA Cup third-round contest against Brighton & Hove Albion.