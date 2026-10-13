Man United transfer news: JJ Gabriel’s five demands revealed

JJ Gabriel’s five demands to stay at Manchester United have been revealed, offering clues about what the wonderkid expects from his next club.

JJ Gabriel’s exit from Manchester United is now all but certain. Manchester United will receive a meagre fee for the move, which is expected in January 2027. The Manchester club could recover only just over £350,000 in training compensation for the departure of its 16-year-old gem.

While the English club appears to have already turned the page on the saga, the attacking midfielder’s next destination is not yet known.

A battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been predicted, but Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping tabs. Either way, the reasons that precipitated the gem’s departure are starting to emerge.

JJ Gabriel’s camp makes big demands of Manchester United

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The English press reveals that JJ Gabriel’s entourage quickly became demanding, after the 16-year-old spent pre-season with Michael Carrick’s team. He reportedly asked for the number 77 shirt in the first team and special dispensation to wear the name Gabriel JR on his shirt.

Manchester United agreed to his requests, but the conflict arose over the three other demands. At the start of the season, the club notably asked him to drop down to train with the Under-21s, which neither the player nor his entourage accepted. They did not want to take a step backwards.

Manchester United refused to budge

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JJ Gabriel’s entourage also asked for at least 20 minutes of guaranteed playing time with Manchester United in three matches: in the Champions League against Sabah, in the Carabao Cup against Brighton and in the Premier League against Bournemouth.

United responded in the negative by leaving the Englishman off their Champions League list and by not calling him up against Brighton.

Finally, the financial side also proved a sticking point, as JJ Gabriel’s entourage demanded a seven-figure-a-season contract for their protege. These reasons led the Manchester club to accept the departure of its gem.

The revelations give a clearer picture of the demands JJ Gabriel’s entourage could put to the major European clubs interested in signing him.