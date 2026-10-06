JJ Gabriel future: Man Utd wonderkid makes Chelsea 'transfer decision' amid interest from four major European clubs

Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has reportedly rejected a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 16-year-old grabbed major headlines last month when it was revealed that he had decided to quit Old Trafford in search of regular game time.

Gabriel has an Irish passport, and his EU citizenship means he can move to a club within the European Union before turning 18.

The teenager has recorded 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, but he is yet to feature for the first team in a competitive match.

Gabriel is widely regarded by many within English football as the best player of his age in England, but fresh talks between the player's camp and the club have not progressed since he made his decision known.

JJ Gabriel rejects Chelsea move?

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

It has been reported that super-agent Ali Barat has been chosen to work with Gabriel as the highly-rated teenager assesses his options.

Chelsea remain the strongest English option, and Gabriel's camp has reportedly been impressed by their offer.

However, according to TeamTalk, Chelsea have been told that the player prefers to move abroad to further his development if and when he leaves Old Trafford.

Gabriel would like to secure his next club within the next few weeks, and such a development would surely anger Man Utd, who could reportedly take legal action over his likely departure.

Four major European clubs interested in JJ Gabriel

© Imago / Sportimage

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Gabriel and have reportedly already held talks with the player.

It has been suggested that the two La Liga giants are prepared to offer a huge salary, alongside bonuses and a substantial signing-on fee for the wonderkid.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for his signature, giving Gabriel a wealth of options as he weighs up the best destination for his career development.