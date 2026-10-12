Michael Carrick urged to brutally ditch £35m signing for Atletico clash after Spurs disasterclass

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has been urged to drop Youri Tielemans for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid following his disappointing display against Tottenham Hotspur.

The £35m summer signing struggled to impose himself during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with respected journalist Henry Winter questioning whether he is suited to United's midfield requirements.

He believes Carrick must turn to Carlos Baleba alongside Kobbie Mainoo to provide greater defensive protection.

Michael Carrick told to drop Youri Tielemans to the bench

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Tielemans was substituted after just 60 minutes against Spurs, having struggled to influence proceedings in a game United desperately needed to win.

The midfielder recorded 43 touches but lost possession ten times, while his pass accuracy stood at just 80%, according to Sofascore.

Baleba, meanwhile, made more defensive contributions despite spending only half as long on the pitch, highlighting the difference in what the two players offered United.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Winter criticised the balance of Carrick's midfield, saying: "I just thought until Baleba came on, their midfield was too open."

He also questioned the decision to bring in Tielemans and Andrey Santos during the summer, arguing that United needed more defensive-minded players following Casemiro's departure.

"I think he [Tielemans] should be on the bench. I don't think he's got the acceleration, that mobility, awareness to get back and help out," Winter said.

He added that Baleba and Mainoo should start together, with the former providing the protection United's defence requires.

The 1-1 draw against Spurs continued a frustrating run for United, who have now dropped points in successive league games against opponents reduced to ten men.

Should Tielemans start vs Atletico Madrid?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Carrick should take Winter's advice and leave Tielemans out of the starting XI against Atletico Madrid.

United's midfield looked far too open against Spurs, and the statistics underline how difficult the summer signing found it to influence the game. Losing possession 10 times from 43 touches is concerning enough, particularly when his passing accuracy was only 80%, which is rather poor for a deep midfielder.

The bigger issue, however, is the balance of the team.

With Bruno Fernandes offering limited defensive protection from the No. 10 position, United need their deeper midfielders to provide greater mobility and cover.

Baleba alongside Mainoo looks a more sensible combination, giving United a better chance of protecting their back line against a dangerous Atletico side.

Tielemans may yet prove his worth at Old Trafford, but he has not done enough to justify another start after his performance against Spurs.

Carrick needs a more defensively reliable midfield, and Tuesday's European fixture is an opportunity to make that change.