Champions League Gameweek 3
Como
Oct 21, 2026 5.45pm
Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia
Man Utd

Team News: Como vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Como vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Manchester United will continue their Champions League campaign against Como on Wednesday.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Champions League league stage table, picking up three points from two games, while Como are 12th, also on three points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

COMO VS. MAN UNITED

COMO

Out: Assane Diao (thigh)

Doubtful: Trevoh Chalobah (muscular), Moise Kean (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Butez; Couto, Chalobah, Ramon, Valle; Milla, Da Cunha; J Rodriguez, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

MAN UNITED

Out: Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Leny Yoro (suspended), Benjamin Sesko (shin), Manuel Ugarte (knee)

Doubtful: Ayden Heaven (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (thigh), Luke Shaw (unspecified), Manuel Ugarte (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Fernandes; Mbeumo

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