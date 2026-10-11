Man United lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI as Michael Carrick faces Carlos Baleba decision for Champions League game

Manchester United will be the underdogs this Tuesday, when they travel to face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in the Champions League's league-phase.

Manager Michael Carrick has a lengthy injury list to contend with ahead of this challenging midweek clash, including a number of defenders.

Backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton is unavailable as he recovers from an abdominal injury, though Senne Lammens will continue between the sticks, while Karl Darlow - who pulled out of the Wales squad during the international break - remains on the bench.

Protecting the Belgian shot stopper is likely to be a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, with Matthijs De Ligt sidelined once again due to a back injury.

Either side of the duo, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw look set to start as Carrick's full-backs, considering that Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu were both forced off through injury on international duty, the latter with a hamstring problem.

Despite Carlos Baleba pushing to start, the Red Devils could field Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans in their double pivot once again, while Manuel Ugarte continues his rehabilitation following the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in the summer.

Captain Bruno Fernandes will be raring to go in the number 10 role, flanked by Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford, whose pace could be crucial on the counter.

At the tip of United's attack will be Matheus Cunha, with the Brazilian hoping to follow up his goal in the 4-0 victory over Sabah on matchday one in the absence of Benjamin Sesko, who is sidelined due to a lower leg injury.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha