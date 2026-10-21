Will Como vs. Man United be postponed? Weather update ahead of Champions League game amid 'orange alert'

Como are allegedly confident that their Champions League match with Manchester United on Wednesday evening will go ahead as planned.

Michael Carrick has travelled to Italy to face the competition debutants with a depleted squad as he bids to ease pressure on his role in the Old Trafford dugout.

However, there have been concerns over the past 48 hours that the match could be postponed or delayed due to weather.

While Carrick played down any worries over that occurring at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, it seemingly remains a possibility.

© Imago / Alterphotos

What is the latest Como vs. Manchester United weather situation?

A severe rainfall warning has been put in place by the Italian Air Force National Meteorological service.

Thunder and lightning are also a possibility prior to kickoff, which is 6.45pm, local time, and during the match.

Nevertheless, as per Tuttomercatoweb, there is confidence behind the scenes at Como that the game will take place as scheduled.

That is despite the orange alert that has been issued for Wednesday. The possibility of landslides has also contributed to that warning being issued.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

What happens if Como vs. Manchester United is postponed?

In the event that the weather in Como is deemed too dangerous, UEFA would want the match to be played on Thursday.

That is set in stone in their regulations, and there would be a high possibility of no further issues being experienced.

A dry day with sun and decreasing wind as the day progresses is forecast for Thursday.