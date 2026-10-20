Man United head coach Michael Carrick addresses Red Devils future ahead of vital Champions League fixture

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that he 'feels backed' by the club during a difficult period.

The Red Devils have only won two of their first nine matches of the 2026-27 campaign, while seven points from seven matches in the Premier League has left them down in 13th spot in the table, five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Carrick is under pressure to oversee a huge change in terms of results in the coming weeks, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Como.

However, the Englishman has insisted that he 'feels backed' by the board.

"I don't need any reassurance. It's pretty clear. I know the role, I know my responsibilities, I don't need anyone to tell me when it's going well or when it needs to be better," Carrick told reporters during Tuesday's press conference.

© Imago / Sportimage, Craig Mercer

Man United have struggled in the early stages of the season

"I know the realities and have no problem with that. I know we got to win football games for everything to flow and fit into place. I feel backed, yeah, why wouldn't I? I have a really good relationship with everyone at the football club. There are no issues on that side."

When asked about the changes from last season, which saw Carrick guide the Red Devils to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, he said: "It can be small things, you know? It can be small things. The games and the results, I'd say about fine lines, but ultimately that is football.

"So, as close as you can be, unless you don't get them fine lines in your favour, then you're further away. I think we were good at certain things of flipping them in our favour last year, and this time there's been things that's gone against us.

"Some of it we can do better with and we can help, but I don't think there's a major, major problem at all. I think we know what we need to get better at as a group and we're working on that, and fully believe that we can put that run together and we can get back to winning ways, and the group, the team, the squad is definitely capable of that."

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Man United have only kept one clean sheet this season

Carrick also opened up on the team's struggles for clean sheets, producing only one shut-out this term - against Sabah in the Champions League.

"Yeah, you're dead right, I can't argue with that, you know? As a team in general play, not on play, I thought the other day we defended pretty well and didn't give much away," said Carrick.

"We know they were a good set-piece team and in the end that made a difference for them. So, there's definitely parts of our game that we have to improve to make things easier, fully aware of that."

Man United have a defensive crisis for Wednesday's game against Como, with Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven all out of the contest.