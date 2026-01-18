Man City transfer news: Sixth January exit confirmed as 20-year-old loaned to La Liga club

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 14:55 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 15:18

Manchester City have confirmed their sixth exit of the January transfer window, as Claudio Echeverri's loan move to Girona has been announced.

The Argentine playmaker agreed terms with the La Liga side after an underwhelming loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Echeverri played just 11 matches and 270 minutes in all competitions for the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions, who agreed to terminate his loan early, and the ex-River Plate youngster was sent back to the Etihad.

Echeverri will now spend the second half of the season on loan with Man City's sister club Girona, where he will link up with fellow Man City loanee Vitor Reis, Donny van de Beek, Thomas Lemar and Bryan Gil.

Announcing Echeverri's arrival on their official website, Girona labelled the 20-year-old one of the 'great promises' of Argentine football, and the deal is not believed to include a permanent option or obligation.

Man City confirm Claudio Echeverri loan exit to Girona

A Man City statement read: "Claudio Echeverri has joined Girona on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season, subject to international clearance.

"The Argentine midfielder will now link up with our CFG sister Club after spending the first half of the campaign on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Claudio the very best during his time in Spain."

Echeverri becomes the sixth player to leave the Etihad Stadium this month, and the fourth to go on loan following Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (Koln), Jaden Heskey (Sheffield Wednesday) and Emilio Lawrence (Luton Town).

Meanwhile, Will Dickson and Jadel Katongo have left on permanent deals for Chesterfield and Kayserispor respectively, and more could follow out of the exit door before the window slams shut.

Echeverri has made just three appearances for Man City since his £16m move from River Plate in early 2024, scoring one goal in a 6-0 Club World Cup win over Al-Ain last summer.

Which other players could leave Man City this month?

With Man City now seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after their 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester United, it would be nonsensical for Guardiola to let multiple senior players leave in one window.

However, with World Cup places at stake, fringe names could push for permanent or loan exits in the hope of earning more minutes, and a couple of attackers fall into that bracket.

Antoine Semenyo's £64m arrival from Bournemouth has pushed Savinho down the pecking order, while Omar Marmoush continues to be linked with a departure while he fights a losing battle to displace Erling Haaland.

The ostracised Kalvin Phillips seemingly has no future at the Etihad under Guardiola either, but Nathan Ake's hopes of a move elsewhere are now in tatters following Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol's injuries.

Man City are on the verge of completing a deal for Marc Guehi - who was filmed arriving for his medical on Sunday - but any offers for defenders should be swiftly rejected.