Sports Mole selects its Premier League Team of the Week for gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 season, including Jeremy Doku, Alejandro Garnacho and Emiliano Martinez.

The final international break of 2025 is upon us, and Arsenal head into the last hiatus of the year still holding a healthy lead at the summit of the Premier League table.

However, the Gunners' four-point lead would be greater had they not shipped a last-minute leveller to Sunderland in Saturday's engrossing 2-2 draw, allowing Manchester City to close the gap with a dominant 3-0 beating of a hapless Liverpool.

Chelsea have also re-entered the podium places courtesy of their identical win over managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers, several hours after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur shared the spoils in a chaotic four-goal stalemate.

Speaking of four goals, a merciless Aston Villa put that exact amount past a beleaguered Bournemouth outfit, who are just one point clear of Crystal Palace following their 0-0 draw with M23 derby rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Further down the division, Brentford solidified their mid-table ranking with a 3-1 triumph over an under-performing Newcastle United, while Everton made light work of Fulham in a 2-0 home victory.

Two basement battles also went the way of the home side, as Nottingham Forest conquered Leeds United 3-1, while West Ham United survived a scare to see off Burnley 3-2 in the capital.

Atoning for his fatal mistake against Liverpool two weekends ago, Emiliano Martinez's penalty save from Antoine Semenyo in Villa's beating of Bournemouth was arguably the turning point of the second half, as the Lions went on the warpath after the Argentine's terrific low stop.

Full-backs are potentially the most unlikely scorers of any outfield position, so Malo Gusto could be forgiven for feeling a little surprised at his first Chelsea goal in the beating of Wolves, where the Frenchman also won three ground duels and completed three successful dribbles.



Granit Xhaka had little say against his former club in Sunderland vs. Arsenal, but ex-Gunners academy product Daniel Ballard was responsible for three critical moments at the Stadium of Light - a venomous opening goal, the flick on for Brian Brobbey's leveller and a heroic last-gasp block from Mikel Merino, which was celebrated almost as loudly as his strike at the same end.

No Marc Guehi = no problem for Crystal Palace and Jaydee Canvot, who became the youngest defender to start a PL game for the Eagles against Brighton and stood as tall as could be with eight clearances, four recoveries, two blocks and two interceptions.

Right midfield: Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)



Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic could only stand and watch as Emiliano Buendia's perfect free kick sailed into the back of the net at Villa Park, where the Argentine also created two chances and won three tackles from three attempts.

Central midfield: Nico Gonzalez (Manchester City)

There was an element of fortune about Nico Gonzalez's strike for Manchester City against Liverpool - it took a nick off of Virgil van Dijk on its way in - but there was nothing lucky about the Spaniard winning five of his six ground duels, which includes a 100% tackle success rate from three challenges.

Jack Grealish is not the only resurrected Evertonian in David Moyes's ranks, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to thrive in a different shade of blue and excelled in the beating of Fulham, delivering the corner for Michael Keane's goal while winning a mammoth nine ground duels.

Left midfield: Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

Showing his former employers exactly what they are missing, Chelsea wing wizard Pedro Neto produced a clean finish, won seven of his 10 ground duels and made two key passes in the victory over Wolves, although his latest injury was a slight dampener on proceedings.

Right wing: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)



Jeremy Doku giving full-backs nightmares and completing successful dribble after successful dribble is nothing new, but the brilliant Belgian proved that he can provide the end product too, scoring the goal of the day against Liverpool with a fabulous curler into the far corner.

All in all, Doku completed seven dribbles, won more than 10 ground duels, had three shots on target and created three chances, making him the first player to achieve that sensational set of numbers in a Premier League game since compatriot Eden Hazard in 2019.

Left wing: Alejandro Garnacho (Chelsea)

Running a defence ragged in a different shade of blue, Alejandro Garnacho could not find the back of the net himself against Wolves, but the Chelsea new boy flaunted his playmaking prowess with a clean cross for Gusto and a driving run and pass for Neto late on.

Only trailing the indomitable Erling Haaland in the Premier League's Golden Boot race, Brentford hitman Igor Thiago was at his ruthless best in his side's win over Newcastle, converting a cool penalty before capitalising on a mistake to bag his second brace of the season.

Sports Mole's Premier League Team of the Week (3-4-3): Martinez; Gusto, Ballard, Canvot; Buendia, Gonzalez, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto; Doku, Garnacho; Thiago