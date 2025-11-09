Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reveals another two injury concerns for his side following their 3-0 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed another two injury concerns for his side following their 3-0 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Despite being booed off the field after a lackadaisical first half at Stamford Bridge, the Blues soon found their groove and eased past the managerless basement side in the capital.

Malo Gusto's header broke the deadlock shortly after half time, before Joao Pedro and ex-Wolves attacker Pedro Neto propelled the Club World Cup winners out of sight.

Chelsea's victory did not come without sacrifice, though, as midfield fulcrum Enzo Fernandez revealed after the game that he was struggling with a knee issue and would not be involved in Argentina's matches during the international break.

Speaking to journalists in his post-game press conference, Maresca also revealed that Pedro and Neto were not 100% fit after the game and would need assessing in the coming hours and days.

Enzo Maresca reveals Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto blows after Chelsea beat Wolves

Pedro started just behind recalled striker Liam Delap - making his first top-flight start since August - on Saturday, and Maresca revealed that the Brazilian's physical condition played a part in his selection.

"The reason why we put Pedro as a 10 is because Joao Pedro was not completely fit to continue to press in the way we were pressing with Liam," football.london quotes Maresca as saying.

The Chelsea boss then allayed fears over an issue to Moises Caicedo, who took a kick towards the end of the game, but he also admitted that Neto asked to come off due to a groin concern.

Asked if Caicedo was injured, the Italian responded: "No, he was OK. He was OK. Just a kick, first half, in his knee. But he finished the game. I asked him after the game if he was OK.

"Joao Pedro, Neto and Enzo, they asked for a change. Because Pedro had a problem with his groin. And Enzo had a problem with his knee. So we need to see how they are now."

How can Chelsea replace Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez?

Caicedo's blow being nothing more than a contact injury will come as a huge relief to Chelsea supporters, who recently saw the luckless Romeo Lavia re-enter the treatment room with an all-too common issue - this one a thigh problem.

However, Fernandez's absence coupled with Lavia and Dario Essugo (also thigh) missing out would significantly hamper the Blues in midfield, where one of Reece James, Gusto or Andrey Santos will likely need to step in.

Santos and Fernandez are both alternatives in the number 10 role too, so if Pedro joins Cole Palmer (groin) on the sidelines, Facundo Buonanotte - who was not in the squad to face Wolves - should be first in line for starts.

Maresca is not so troubled on the flanks, though, as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao Willian - whose display off the bench on Saturday was heralded - are competent alternatives to Neto.

Chelsea have moved up to second in the Premier League table - six points behind Arsenal - thanks to Saturday's victory, but either Manchester City or Liverpool will bump them down to third depending on the outcome of Sunday's Etihad extravaganza.

No Data Analysis info