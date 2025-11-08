Chelsea move into second spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-0 victory over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea moved into second spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 3-0 victory over basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday night's contest at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves frustrated Chelsea in the opening half of the match, but Malo Gusto's first goal for the Blues sent the hosts on their way, before Joao Pedro added a second in the 65th minute.

Pedro Neto then completed the scoring to make it a comfortable night for the hosts.

The visitors, who are still waiting for their first victory of the campaign, simply had no response in the capital, with the strugglers losing for the ninth time in the Premier League this term.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea did not need to do an awful lot to beat Wolves on Saturday night, and that is incredibly worrying for Wolves, who looked every inch a Championship outfit in this match.

Wolves managed to frustrate Chelsea in the first half of the match, but it was a different story in the second half, and the visitors, who could soon appoint Rob Edwards as their new head coach, remain bottom of the division on two points, already eight points from safety.

As for Chelsea, their sixth league success of the campaign has moved them up into second, only six points behind the leaders Arsenal.

The Blues are far from perfect, and they will have to find some consistency to be considered genuine challengers for the title this season, but the capital outfit are now the leading goalscorers in the division with 21.

Tougher tests will come for Chelsea, but the Club World Cup winners have entered the November international break off the back of a very positive result.

CHELSEA VS. WOLVES HIGHLIGHTS

Malo Gusto goal vs. Wolves (51st min, Chelsea 1-0 Wolves)



Malo Gusto scores his first Chelsea goal! ? pic.twitter.com/U4mRuGvn6h

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2025

Chelsea make the breakthrough in the 51st minute of the match, and it is Gusto on the scoresheet, with the defender heading a cross from Garnacho into the back of the net.

That is his first goal for Chelsea!

Joao Pedro goal vs. Wolves (65th min, Chelsea 2-0 Wolves)



Estêvão comes on and makes an instant impact teeing up João Pedro! ?? pic.twitter.com/cRlUvBFKsz

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2025

Chelsea double their advantage in the 65th minute of the match, as Estevao, who has only just enterered the field, sets up Pedro to fire into the back of the net from the middle of the box.

Pedro Neto goal vs. Wolves (73rd min, Chelsea 3-0 Wolves)



Pedro Neto scores against his former club to make it 3-0 to Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/hcen4HDH3Y

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2025

Chelsea have their third of the match in the 73rd minute, as an excellent cross from Garnacho is turned into the back of the net by Neto - Garnacho has two assists tonight.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEJANDRO GARNACHO

Garnacho has faced criticism for his early form at Chelsea, but this was a very positive night for the Argentina international, who came up with two assists in the English capital.

Wolves just could not live with the former Manchester United attacker when he had time and space in a wide area, and the only thing missing from his performance was a goal.

BEST STAT



On his 98th Chelsea appearance, Malo Gusto has his first ever Blues goal! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jfrlWePUm0

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 8, 2025

CHELSEA VS. WOLVES MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 64%-36% Wolves

Shots: Chelsea 20-3 Wolves

Shots on target: Chelsea 8-0 Wolves

Corners: Chelsea 10-1 Wolves

Fouls: Chelsea 12-14 Wolves

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea will be aiming to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they return to action after the November international break with a clash against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when they welcome Crystal Palace to Molineux on November 22.

