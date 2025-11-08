Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez reveals details of his long-standing knee issue with a decision having been made over his participation for Argentina during the November international break.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has revealed that he will be absent from Argentina duty during the international break in an attempt to manage a knee issue.

Fernandez was part of the Chelsea side that cruised to a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The playmaker featured for 83 minutes before being withdrawn after what was his third appearance across an eight-day period.

That is despite a knee issue becoming apparent during the October international break in which he was rested for the second of Argentina's games during that period and missed the first Premier League game back against Nottingham Forest.

In total, 382 minutes have been accumulated across a six-match period since October 22, but it has now been revealed that the 24-year-old will take a break from action.

Fernandez speaks on lingering knee issue

Speaking to journalist Uriel Lugt, Fernandez acknowledged that discussions have been held with the Argentina national team ahead of his absence from the squad.

He said: "I was talking with the medical staff because I had a knee problem over these four months. I’m coming with a bone edema that I think got worse because we’ve played so many matches"

"That’s why, we made the decision together to rest these two weeks so I can recover to the fullest.”

Argentina are only due to play one friendly fixture, that being played away in Angola on Friday, November 14.

Sensible Fernandez decision can benefit both Chelsea, Argentina

Even having missed one Premier League game, Fernandez is already up to 1,242 minutes for Chelsea since the middle of August.

When you factor in seven appearances and 511 minutes at the Club World Cup, as well as one match for Argentina, it is clear that Fernandez's workload has been relentless.

Chelsea are still due to play 11 matches before the end of the year, those games being crammed in from November 22 onwards.

Although Fernandez could plausibly be rested against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup, some respite is desperately needed at this stage of the campaign, also taking into account the 2026 World Cup next summer.