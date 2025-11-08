West Ham United come from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Burnley in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest.

West Ham United came from behind to record a 3-2 victory over Burnley in Saturday afternoon's Premier League contest at the London Stadium.

Zian Flemming's header had sent Burnley into the lead in the capital, but the Hammers were level before the break, with Callum Wilson on the scoresheet.

West Ham then scored twice more in the second half through Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters to secure another three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, but there was a late second for the visitors through Josh Cullen.

The result has moved the Hammers onto 10 points in the Premier League table, still 18th in the division, but they are now level on points with 17th-placed Burnley heading into the November international break.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Back-to-back wins for West Ham.

Alarm bells were ringing following the defeat at Leeds United on October 24, but it has been a happy start to November for the Hammers, having overcome Newcastle United last weekend before recording a home success over Burnley, with the results moving them onto 10 points.

There were more protests against the club's owners ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

Supporters continue to voice their anger at club chairman David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady, with both under pressure to step down, but the players were able to somewhat ease the pressure with a win here.

West Ham finally appear to be heading in the right direction under Nuno, who is a proven Premier League manager, but this was a seventh league defeat of the campaign for Burnley.

Scott Parker's side are expected to be among the clubs battling relegation come the end of the season, and this was a disappointing afternoon in the capital for the promoted outfit.

WEST HAM VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

Zian Flemming goal vs. West Ham (35th min, West Ham 0-1 Burnley)

Burnley take the lead in the 35th minute of the match, with Flemming heading a delivery from Ugochukwu into the back of the net - the visitors are ahead at the London Stadium.

Callum Wilson goal vs. Burnley (44th min, West Ham 1-1 Burnley)

West Ham level the scores in the latter stages of the first period, and it is Wilson on the scoresheet, with the striker heading into the back of the net from close range following a period of uncertainty inside the Burnley box.

Tomas Soucek goal vs. Burnley (77th min, West Ham 2-1 Burnley)

West Ham take the lead in the 77th minute of the match through Soucek, with the midfielder heading into the back of the net from close range following a dangerous cross from into the penalty box.

Kyle Walker-Peters goal vs. Burnley (77th min, West Ham 3-1 Burnley)

West Ham have their third of the match, as Walker-Peters strikes into the back of the net after Burnley's goalkeeper had saved a long-range effort from Soucek. That is game, set and match.

Josh Cullen goal vs. West Ham (97th min, West Ham 3-2 Burnley)

Now then! Burnley have a second back in the latter stages of this match through Cullen, as the midfielder bundles the ball into the back of the net following poor goalkeeping from Alphonse Areola.

MAN OF THE MATCH - CALLUM WILSON

Wilson has not had the easiest of starts to his West Ham career, but the experienced striker was selected through the middle against Burnley on Saturday, and he came up trumps with an excellent performance.

The 33-year-old scored West Ham's leveller, while he continued to cause Burnley problems with his movement before being replaced in the 71st minute.

This was comfortably his best match for the Hammers since arriving at the London Stadium.

WEST HAM VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham 43%-57% Burnley

Shots: West Ham 15-16 Burnley

Shots on target: West Ham 6-7 Burnley

Corners: West Ham 7-4 Burnley

Fouls: West Ham 15-13 Burnley

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham will be aiming to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they continue their campaign after the international break with a trip to Bournemouth.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be in action the same day as West Ham - November 22 - with the Clarets away to Chelsea in their 12th Premier League match of the campaign.

