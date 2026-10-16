Saturday's Premier League predictions including Man City vs. Ipswich, Brentford vs. Liverpool

Today's Premier League predictions include the mismatch on paper between Manchester City and Ipswich Town, as well as the fascinating fight between Brentford and Liverpool.

Everton vs. Chelsea Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Not Convinced By Chelsea"

Unbeaten fifth-placed Everton return to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as Chelsea travel to Merseyside for matchday seven action in the Premier League.

Xabi Alonso's sixth-placed side returned to winning ways with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, but they now face a daunting trip to the Toffees, against whom they have not scored in three visits.

We say: Everton 2-1 Chelsea

While Chelsea are undeniably free-scoring, the Blues have demonstrated that they can come unstuck, as highlighted by their 3-0 collapse at Brentford before the pause.

Not only is the history of this fixture over the last decade against them, but an Everton side capable of shutting down matches and playing with significantly greater intensity will present a sterner challenge than Bournemouth.

As such, Moyes's team are backed to edge the capital club again in Saturday's early kickoff and extend their strong home record in this fixture at Chelsea's expense.

> Everton vs. Chelsea preview

Brentford vs. Liverpool Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Wirtz Needs A Big Game"

Liverpool will endeavour to leapfrog Brentford into the top four of the Premier League when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since the final weekend of last season when they played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in May.

We say: Brentford 2-2 Liverpool

Given that at least two goals have been scored in each of the last six meetings between these two sides, another entertaining, end-to-end contest should be in store this weekend, even if both squads may not be at full strength.

Liverpool failed to beat Brentford home or away last term, and considering that the Bees have made themselves difficult to beat in the early stages of this season, the Reds may have to settle for another share of the spoils on this occasion.

> Brentford vs. Liverpool preview

Man City vs. Ipswich Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Why Can't City Celebrate?"

Seeking to bounce back from their midweek defeat in the Champions League, Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium for gameweek seven in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens have fond memories of their most recent encounter with the Tractor Boys in January 2025, when they secured a thumping 6-0 win at Portman Road.

We say: Manchester City 4-0 Ipswich Town

A chorus of boos during the pre-match Premier League anthem from the Etihad faithful is expected, and the Sky Blues should capitalise on a roaring home crowd as they endeavour to make another statement in the top tier and bounce back from their loss to PSG.

Facing an Ipswich outfit that is far from watertight at the back, conceding an average of two league goals per game this term, Man City possess more than enough attacking verve to breach the visitors' defensive lines, and we can envisage a sky-blue onslaught from Maresca’s men on home soil.

> Man City vs. Ipswich preview

Fulham vs. Hull Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "The End For Arbeloa?"

Still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, basement club Fulham play host to Hull City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides lock horns for the first time since January 2023 when the Cottagers secured a 2-0 away victory in the FA Cup third round courtesy of goals from Layvin Kurzawa and Daniel James.

We say: Fulham 1-2 Hull City

Arbeloa can ill-afford to see his winless Fulham side concede preventable goals and drop further points against newly-promoted opposition if he wishes to alleviate the growing pressure on his shoulders.

However, Jakirovic’s fearless Hull outfit have proven time and again that they can successfully compete at this level, and we feel that the Cottagers could become the latest casualties to be mauled by the Tigers.

> Fulham vs. Hull preview

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa Premier League Match Preview ⚫? | "Villa Are The Favourites"

Two bottom-half Premier League teams square off at St James’ Park on Saturday evening as Newcastle United play host to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s men claimed a 2-0 victory in their last visit to the North East in January, but the Magpies got their revenge a month later with a 3-1 away win in the FA Cup fourth round.

We say: Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa

A closely-contested affair between two teams desperate to return to winning ways and keen to quickly amend their clear signs of defensive fragility could be on the cards.

Jaissle will demand an immediate response from his Newcastle players following Monday's bruising defeat on the road, but an Aston Villa outfit – who have had more success on the road so far this term – should possess more than enough energy and hunger to frustrate the hosts and secure a hard-earned point in the North East.

> Newcastle vs. Aston Villa preview