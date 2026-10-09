Man City lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI as Erling Haaland decision made after Enzo Maresca update

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Erling Haaland is fit and raring to go for Sunday's Premier League heavyweight showdown with Liverpool at Anfield.

Sky Blues supporters had hearts in mouths during the international break when Haaland suffered an injury scare in Norway's Nations League loss to Portugal, and there was uncertainty as to whether fans would be given an update in Maresca's pre-game press conference.

However, amid the surfeit of questions relating to Man City being found guilty of multiple Premier League financial breaches, Maresca affirmed that Haaland is "good" after a couple of days of rest.

Therefore, the Scandinavian - who boasts five goals from as many Premier League games so far this season - will be fine to lead the line against a Liverpool side he has netted eight times against in 11 previous meetings, including five in three last term.

Maresca was not pressed for an update on Antoine Semenyo (ankle), though, so Jeremy Doku may be the safer option on the left-hand side of the attack, alongside Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye; Phil Foden is serving the third of a three-game domestic ban.

Neither Elliot Anderson nor Enzo Fernandez are at risk of losing their places in midfield, and Maresca may also stick with the same backline that conceded three to Sunderland just before the international break.

Nico O'Reilly remains a fitness doubt after withdrawing from the England squad, so Josko Gvardiol could be retained at left-back, joining Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Gvardiol; Fernandez, Anderson; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Man City