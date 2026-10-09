Liverpool lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI as Bradley Barcola, Lewis Koumas calls made

Liverpool new boy Bradley Barcola could be pressed into centre-forward duties in Sunday's Premier League main event at home to Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola delivered a negative injury update in his pre-game press conference, confirming that both Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are unavailable owing to the problems they sustained on international duty.

Hugo Ekitike's ongoing absence with an Achilles issue means that Liverpool are now down to just the one recognised number nine, the 21-year-old Lewis Koumas, who has only ever made six appearances for the Reds.

Iraola has affirmed that Koumas has the trust of the club, but he also hinted that Barcola could be deployed as a number nine, and the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker is expected to lead the charge on Sunday.

Barcola starting centrally opens the door for both Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz to start on the flanks, either side of creative focal point Florian Wirtz in the number 10 slot.

With Ryan Gravenberch out of sorts and Trey Nyoni still building up his stock under Iraola, the hosts should stick with the double pivot of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister from their 1-0 win over Bournemouth before the international break.

In brighter news, Jeremy Jacquet has overcome a minor injury scare with France and is fine to take his place in an unaltered backline with Alisson Becker, Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Munoz; Barcola