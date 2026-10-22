Man City injury news: Fresh Haaland, O'Reilly, Nunes, Kovacic update from Maresca before Aston Villa trip

Enzo Maresca has provided a fresh update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

The Citizens manager named a much-changed starting lineup that cruised to a 5-1 home win over AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Erling Haaland, Nico O'Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were four notable omissions from the side, with the latter three all left out of the squad entirely while Haaland watched on as an unused substitute.

Haaland was pictured with a swollen foot after taking a painful blow in the closing stages of City’s 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town last weekend, and he did not warm up with the rest of his teammates before or during the match against AEK Athens.

Afetr the match, Maresca allayed fears over Haaland’s fitness and said that he would be “okay to start” against Villa this weekend.

The Italian coach has since confirmed that Haaland is “100% available” for the trip to Villa Park, while a late call will be made on the fitness of O’Reilly, Kovacic and Nunes.

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Haaland available, but three City stars are touch-and-go

Speaking about all four players at a press conference on Thursday, Maresca said: "We have a session this afternoon. They can be all available or not.

“Yesterday they were all improving, and we'll see this afternoon. Erling is the only one 100% available, and the other three we need to wait for today's session."

City have heavily relied on Haaland's prolific form once again this term, with the Norwegian goal machine netting 12 times in just 10 appearances across all competitions, including a brace against Ipswich.

O'Reilly was taken off in the second half against the Tractor Boys after aggravating a niggling back issue, while both Kovacic (knock) and Nunes (muscle) were also withdrawn early with minor issues.

The only confirmed injury absentee for Man City in attacker Antoine Semenyo, who is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up in the closing stages against Ipswich.

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Maresca expecting “very tough” game against Aston Villa

Man City are one of only three Premier League teams in history to win their opening seven matches of a campaign and they unsurprisingly sit top of the table with a maximum 21 points.

However, the Citizens have failed to win any of their last four visits to Villa Park, losing their last three, and Maresca is expecting another challenging encounter for his team on Saturday.

"I have huge respect for Unai [Emery]; he's done well in all clubs he's been! He's a fantastic manager, they're a very good team, you can recognise the team, see clearly what they want - very intense off the ball.

“They are also, in this moment, in a good mood, winning games. I have respect for Unai and I'm 100% sure that it's going to be a very tough game!"

Man City will move six points clear at the summit with a win against Villa before champions Arsenal in second place take on Everton at 3pm on Saturday.