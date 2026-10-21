Man City injury news: Erling Haaland update provided by Enzo Maresca ahead of Aston Villa Premier League game

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has hinted that Erling Haaland will start against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

Haaland remained as an unused substitute as the Premier League leaders recorded a 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League.

Phil Foden starred in the Norwegian's place, with Maresca seemingly erring on the side of caution after his leading marksman sustained a knock versus Ipswich Town three days earlier.

With Man City having gone into Tuesday's game with AEK Athens having already suffered one Champions League defeat this season, Maresca could have theoretically selected Haaland to only use him if necessary.

Nevertheless, speaking after that comprehensive victory, the Italian indicated that Haaland would be fully-fit for the weekend.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Maresca provides Haaland update ahead of Aston Villa game

Not only did Maresca give reassurances over Haaland, he suggested that other players could have started the fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Maresca said: "He's ok to start.

"We had five or six players who were ready to play, but they had a rest, which I'm happy with."

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Positive signs over Maresca Man City squad management

Maresca has found an effective combination with regards to squad rotation with his Premier League selections this season, with just four players having started all seven matches.

Nine other players have made four starts or more, while 18 players have made appearances in the first XI.

The fact that the former Chelsea boss was willing to make eight alterations for Tuesday's game emphasised that establishing a sizeable lead in the Premier League is the priority.

Man City also have fixtures against Villa and third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion before the end of October, and victories in those matches would deliver a statement to the chasing pack.