Phil Foden joins exclusive list in Man City history after impressive feat during AEK Athens rout

Phil Foden has joined an exclusive group of Manchester City players after scoring a Champions League hat-trick against AEK Athens.

The England international delivered a standout performance to help City issue a perfect response to their 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, also registering an assist in the emphatic 5-1 win.

That trio of goals puts him in exclusive company at the Etihad Stadium, while strengthening his case to start against Aston Villa this weekend.

Phil Foden becomes sixth Man City star to score Champions League hat-trick

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Foden became the sixth Man City player to score a Champions League hat-trick, joining an illustrious list featuring Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Alvaro Negredo.

Aguero and Jesus both achieved the feat twice, while Foden is the latest name to join the exclusive club.

The 26-year-old scored City's second goal with a powerful finish into the roof of the net after collecting a pass from Rico Lewis.

Players to score a Champions League hat-trick for Man City: ◎ Alvaro Negredo ◎ Sergio Aguero (x2) ◎ Gabriel Jesus (x2) ◎ Raheem Sterling ◎ Erling Haaland ◉ Phil Foden ? Welcome to the club. ? https://t.co/sIgo8oCMPg — Squawka (@Squawka) October 20, 2026

Following AEK Athens' equaliser, Foden helped restore City's control by setting up Rayan Cherki before producing a stunning first-time strike into the top corner.

He completed his hat-trick from close range 11 minutes later, capping an outstanding all-round display that also included an assist.

The performance was particularly encouraging after Foden ended a lengthy goal drought at the weekend, with his latest contribution taking his season tally to four goals and three assists in seven appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.

Will Phil Foden start against Aston Villa?

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Foden has given Enzo Maresca plenty to consider ahead of Saturday's trip to Aston Villa, particularly with City dealing with attacking injury concerns.

The homegrown midfielder has been competing with Rayan Cherki for the no. 10 position, while also featuring on the right flank. With Antoine Semenyo injured for the foreseeable future, Foden could continue on the right, allowing Cherki to operate centrally.

His recent form makes a starting place seem likely, despite the quick turnaround between Wednesday's European fixture and Saturday's early kick-off.

Foden also missed two matches through suspension following his red card against Manchester United, making his latest performance an important statement as he looks to establish himself in Maresca's plans.

City will want to manage his workload carefully, but after scoring three goals and setting up another, dropping Foden would be difficult to justify. Unless the Italian and his staff have concerns over his fitness, the England international looks well placed to retain his starting spot against Villa.