Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Tottenham clash: Doku, Dias, Gvardiol, Savinho, Stones latest

Manchester City will be looking to win their third game in a row in all competitions when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens secured a 2-0 top-flight home win over Wolves last weekend and followed that up by beating Galatasaray by the same scoreline at the Etihad in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

However, their European triumph came at a price, as one of Pep Guardiola’s key players was forced off with an injury and has joined a number of other City starts in the treatment room

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

After providing two assists against Galatasaray, Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half and Guardiola has since revealed that the winger is expected to miss Sunday’s trip to Spurs, while he could also miss a number of other games.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Liverpool)

Ruben Dias sustained a hamstring injury at the beginning of this year, but the defender is believed to be targeting a return at the start of next month.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho has missed Man City’s last eight games with an unspecified injury and Guardiola recently revealed that the Brazilian winger could be ruled out for a "month and a half, two months".

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and there is currently no timeframe for when the injury-prone defender could return to first-team action.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.