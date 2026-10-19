Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo delivers update on permanent Anfield move

Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo has admitted it is too early to say whether he will join Liverpool on a permanent basis.

Araujo joined Liverpool in a surprise season-long loan move in the summer after falling down the pecking order at Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has made a positive impression in his 10 appearances for Andoni Iraola's side, in which he has showcased his versatility as a central defender who is more than capable of operating as a right-back.

While he has enjoyed regular game time at Anfield, it is unclear whether Liverpool will take up the £47m option to sign him on a permanent transfer.

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Araujo delivers update on extended Liverpool stay

The Uruguay international was asked about the possibility of staying beyond the end of his loan deal when he spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal.

"It's very early to talk about these things," Araujo told reporters in Monday's pre-match press conference.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every day and continue to develop and to play and to give what's required of me to have that confidence.

"I'm really happy to be here but it's a bit early to be talking about those things."

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Why Frimpong's injury could be an opportunity for Araujo

Araujo's importance could grow in the coming weeks following the news that Jeremie Frimpong is expected to be out until after the November international break.

Frimpong was forced off just seven minutes after replacing Araujo at half time in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Araujo now has little competition for the right-back spot, giving him plenty of opportunity to prove to Liverpool's recruitment team why they should consider signing him on a permanent deal.

As it stands, the Merseyside club appear to be keeping their options open, having recently been linked with Juventus' Pierre Kalulu and Barcelona's Jules Kounde.