Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'receive' £60m hope in pursuit of Barcelona defender

Liverpool have reportedly received a boost in the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who could be allowed to leave for the right price.

Since leaving Bordeaux, Kounde has spent the past seven years in Spain, first with Sevilla and then Barcelona.

The 27-year-old right-back joined the Catalan giants in the summer of 2022 and has made 193 appearances, scoring 10 goals.

This season, he has made four appearances in La Liga but has dropped out of Hansi Flick's starting XI, fuelling speculation over his long-term future at the club.

While Kounde remains highly rated at Camp Nou, he has been an unused substitute in each of Barcelona's last three La Liga games.

Liverpool receive boost in Jules Kounde chase?

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have been told that Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers worth £60m or more for the defender.

The Reds are reportedly keen to sign Kounde, with Andoni Iraola keeping a close eye on the right-back's situation.

Liverpool could be tempted to make a move for the Frenchman if they become aware of his availability, although they could face competition from Chelsea and other heavyweight clubs.

The Catalan giants are expected to demand upwards of £60m for Kounde, but concerns remain over whether the financial outlay could make a deal difficult to complete.

Do Liverpool need Jules Kounde?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Right-back should arguably be the least of Liverpool's concerns at the moment, but there is a case for the club looking to strengthen that position.

Conor Bradley is yet to feature this season due to injury, and while he is a promising player, questions remain over how far he can develop.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to impress and has lost his place to Ronald Araujo, who joined on loan from Barcelona this summer.

Liverpool may decide against signing Araujo permanently, and with Joe Gomez potentially leaving next summer, a move for Kounde could make sense.