Liverpool make 'transfer decision' on Giovanni Leoni amid Juventus interest

Liverpool have reportedly no interest in selling Giovanni Leoni, as they consider the young defender to be a big player for the future.

The centre-back joined from Parma in August 2025 for an initial £26m, but endured a rocky start to life at Anfield.

Leoni's maiden campaign was cruelly interrupted when he suffered an ACL injury on his debut against Southampton in a Carabao Cup third-round clash, and he has been working on his rehabilitation ever since.

The defender is now reportedly closing in on a long-awaited return, with suggestions that the Champions League clash with Villarreal on October 20 could be a realistic return date.

Liverpool make transfer decision on Giovanni Leoni

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Earlier this week, reports emerged that Serie A giants Juventus are in pole position to sign Leoni.

The Bianconeri have enquired about a loan move for the 19-year-old in recent times, but according to TeamTalk, Liverpool have maintained that the player is not for sale.

Serie A champions Inter Milan, who signed Curtis Jones from Liverpool during the summer window, are also interested in Leoni, but the chances of luring him away from Anfield appear virtually non-existent.

Liverpool rate Leoni highly, placing him in the same bracket as Jeremy Jacquet, and the Reds believe that both defenders have a major role to play in shaping the club's future.

Liverpool injury news ahead of Manchester City clash

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The Reds will resume their Premier League campaign after the international break with a mouth-watering clash against Manchester City at Anfield, but Andoni Iraola has several injury concerns to contend with.

Leoni is unlikely to be available, while long-term absentees such as Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa are also expected to miss out.

While the early return to Liverpool from the Hungary camp for Milos Kerkez is a boost for the Reds, they will be sweating over the fitness of three major first-team players.

Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo picked up injuries during the international break, while Jeremy Jacquet reportedly suffered a hamstring strain and missed France's game.