Liverpool injury news: Andoni Iraola handed Jeremy Jacquet fitness concern as French Football Federation reveal issue

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet missed France's 4-1 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

After being an unused substitute for France's Nations League opener against Turkey, Jacquet came into Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup for the narrow 1-0 away win over Belgium.

The Liverpool centre-back retained his spot for Friday's 1-1 draw against Italy, but he dropped out of the matchday squad for Monday's clash with Belgium.

In Jacquet's absence, France came from a goal down to record a 4-1 victory, maintaining their unbeaten record under Zidane.

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Jacquet misses France game with hamstring injury

As per Get Football News France, the French Football Federation (FFF) revealed that Jacquet sat out the match with a "strain to his left hamstring".

Jacquet has already struggled with injury issues this year, including a shoulder problem that forced him to miss the second half of last season with Rennes.

A knee issue then disrupted his preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, restricting him to just one pre-season appearance.

Jacquet's injury opened the door for Manchester United's Leny Yoro to make his international debut.

The 20-year-old played the full duration of the match alongside Chelsea's Maxence Lacroix in central defence.

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When is Liverpool's next fixture?

Jacquet will now return to Liverpool to undergo assessment before the return of Premier League action this weekend.

Andoni Iraola's side will take on Manchester City in a mouthwatering clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Jacquet, if fit, will be one of the first names on the team sheet, having started all five of Liverpool's Premier League games this term.

If the hamstring issue impacts Jacquet's availability, Iraola would have to choose between Ronald Araujo and Joe Gomez as Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner.