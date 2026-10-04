Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni in 'pole position' for surprise 2027 transfer ahead of injury return

Liverpool centre-back Giovanni Leoni is in 'pole position' for a surprise move to Juventus in 2027, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has been on the road to recovery from a serious cruciate ligament injury for over a year now and has still only made the one appearance for the 20-time English champions.

Leoni tore his ACL on his debut against Southampton on September 23, 2025, although Andoni Iraola recently expressed hope that the Italian would begin training with the team during the international break.

Leoni could therefore make his competitive return in late October or early November, but the teenager is fighting an uphill battle to cement his place in the starting XI this season.

Captain Virgil van Dijk remains indispensable in defence, while Jeremy Jacquet has immediately impressed for both club and country, recently putting in a "monstrous" performance for France.

Juventus scouts to watch Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni 'every week'

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Thirty-five-year-old Van Dijk is out of contract next summer, though, and Liverpool are planning for life without the Netherlands international regardless of whether he pens another extension.

Leoni could therefore still have a major role to play for Liverpool in the future, especially as his own contract runs until 2031, but Gazzetta claims that Juventus are watching with intent.

The report states that the Bianconeri have enquired about a loan move for the 19-year-old in recent times, but Liverpool are yet to open the door to Leoni's exit.

However, Juventus are refusing to throw in the towel and will supposedly send scouts to monitor Leoni's performances 'every week' once he returns from his lengthy layoff.

Liverpool paid £25.1m to sign Leoni from Parma last summer following his senior breakthrough in Serie A, and the 6ft 5in defender has also won seven caps for Italy's Under-19s.

Should Liverpool sell Giovanni Leoni?

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For as long as Van Dijk is on the books and Jacquet remains injury-free, Leoni will be forced to accept a backup role under Iraola, especially given his near-13 month absence.

However, the 2006-born defender will seemingly not face strong competition from Ronald Araujo, due to the Barcelona loanee being deployed at right-back over the under-performing Jeremie Frimpong.

While Araujo functions as a full-back and Leoni is still recovering, Iraola only has Joe Gomez - whose own fitness record leaves a lot to be desired - as an alternative centre-back option.

Gomez is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League or Champions League this season, and the 29-year-old is also in the final year of his deal with the Reds.

Therefore, unless Juventus come forward with a mammoth offer too good to turn down, Liverpool should keep the door firmly shut on an exit for Leoni.