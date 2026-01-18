Liverpool transfer news: Attacker's exit stalls amid 'cold weekend' and £150k concern

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 07:51 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 08:10

A Liverpool attacker's prospective exit from the club during the January transfer window has reportedly stalled following a 'cold weekend'.

The Reds were severely lacking offensive ingenuity during their 1-1 draw with Burnley in Saturday's Premier League clash, where Marcus Edwards cancelled out Florian Wirtz's effort.

Arne Slot's side are still searching for their first top-flight win of 2026 after four successive draws, and the attacking metrics did not make for pleasant reading due to the result.

Despite having a whopping 32 shots, generating three big chances and 2.92 Expected Goals against the Clarets, Liverpool could only find the back of the net once, setting an unwanted record in the process.

The Merseyside giants became the first Premier League champions to fail to win any of their three home games against newly-promoted sides in a single season, following earlier stalemates with Sunderland and Leeds United.

Slot will soon welcome Mohamed Salah back from the Africa Cup of Nations, but even during the Egyptian's absence, Federico Chiesa has been given little opportunity to make an impact.

Liverpool transfer news: Federico Chiesa exit stalls?

The 28-year-old has inevitably been tipped to return to Italy after a troubled 18 months at Anfield, and he is believed to be open to going back to Juventus, who sold him to the Reds for a cut-price fee in 2024.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano - via Il Bianconero - the trail has now gone cold, due to both Liverpool's price demands and Chiesa's salary package.

The attacker is under contract with the Premier League champions until 2028, and in spite of his limited impact, Liverpool will likely demand more than the £10.3m they acquired him for two summers ago.

Chiesa is also understood to be earning £150,000 a week in England, whereas the man he would be playing second fiddle to - Kenan Yildiz - currently pockets less than £50,000 in Turin.

Yildiz is expected to sign a new-and-improved contract in due course, but Juventus cannot fathom paying Chiesa three times the Turk's salary, so their efforts to re-sign the Liverpool man are currently on pause.

Furthermore, the Reds will only consider a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy, and 'considerations' are now underway in the Juventus boardroom.

Federico Chiesa's Liverpool struggles highlighted in sorry statistics

Chiesa's return of four goals and five assists from 36 games - one contribution every four matches - is not a disastrous involvement for a player who is seldom given enough time to make a telling impact.

However, the 28-year-old has only been given 231 Premier League minutes by Slot this season, including just one start in their 2-1 victory over basement team Wolverhampton Wanderers in late December.

Chiesa also lasted just 60 minutes of the 4-1 FA Cup win over Barnsley, and for as long as Slot is in charge, the winger seemingly has no future at Anfield.