Liverpool transfer news: Federico Chiesa ‘open’ to Juventus return - but a deal depends on one factor

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jan 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 09:02

Juventus have reportedly held talks with Liverpool over re-signing forward Federico Chiesa in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds in a cut-price £12m deal from Juve in the summer of 2024, but he has been unable to reach the heights expected at Anfield.

Chiesa struggled with injuries and was a peripheral figure in a Liverpool side that won the Premier League title last season, featuring just six times in the top flight.

The Italy international, admired by many Liverpool supporters despite his lack of game time, has started only one of is 15 Premier League games so far this term, while he has only made three substitute appearances in the Champions League.

Despite the absence of Mohamed Salah, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, and the injuries suffered by Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, Chiesa began as a substitute once again in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Fulham in the top flight last weekend.

Chiesa is under contract at Anfield until June 2028, but a lack of regular first-team football has led to speculation over his future with Arne Slot’s side, with a January exit mooted.

Chiesa to Juventus transfer in January hinges on Liverpool decision

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have made formal contact with Liverpool to express their interest in re-signing Chiesa this month.

The Serie A giants are said to be keen to bolster their squad with at least one new winger and Chiesa is ‘appreciated’ by chiefs at the club.

Chiesa would be open to making a return to Turin, but it is understood that a January deal depends on Liverpool, who will weigh up whether they should sanction the attacker’s exit or keep him in their first-team squad.

Slot may be reluctant to part ways with Chiesa at this present moment, as Liverpool are light in the attacking department; Isak is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but Ekitike is close to a return, while Salah will be back from AFCON duty before the end of the month.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juventus are interested in a loan move for Chiesa and have stepped up their pursuit after discovering the player’s willingness to re-join the club.

While Chiesa is thought to be content at Anfield, the opportunity to play regularly at Juve and work under his former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti - who one described him as Italy’s football equivalent of tennis star Jannik Sinner - could prove to be an attractive proposition.