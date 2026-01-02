Next Liverpool manager: Emile Heskey delivers Xabi Alonso verdict as pressure remains on Arne Slot

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 12:47

Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has exclusively delivered his verdict on Xabi Alonso potentially replacing Arne Slot as Reds head coach in 2026.

The reigning Premier League champions were beginning to build up a head of steam before Thursday's top-flight clash with Leeds United at Anfield, where Slot's side were seeking a fifth straight victory across all competitions.

However, the wasteful Reds could not find their way through in a dampening 0-0 draw with Daniel Farke's side, a result that has raised further questions about whether the team have what it takes to maintain a Champions League charge for the rest of the season.

Slot's future on Merseyside remains a major talking point with every underwhelming result, and many Liverpool fans would only be too happy to see Liverpool fire the Dutchman in favour of hiring former midfielder and Real Madrid boss Alonso.

Heskey can envisage Alonso taking charge of the Reds at some point down the line, but he has urged Liverpool not to make a "rash decision" by firing Slot over the winter.

Emile Heskey gives firm verdict on Arne Slot vs. Xabi Alonso for Liverpool

© Imago / Sportimage

Asked if he would like to see Alonso swiftly come in for Slot, Heskey told Sports Mole: "No, Liverpool aren’t a time that simply sack a manager after a few bad results.

"It’s been a big transition period for Liverpool so there is no need for rash decisions here at all. Arne Slot won the league in his first season and now has spent good money on new players who need to gel.

"With so much attacking talent, they have a really strong force once they gel. Alonso could be a Liverpool manager in the future for sure as he fits the bill, but not right now."

Slot was never said to be at serious risk of the sack when Liverpool lost nine of 12 games from September 27 to November 26, and the Anfield board are expected to retain faith in the Dutchman unless the second half of the season goes disastrously.

As frustrating as Thursday's game was, Liverpool have at least now stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches in all tournaments, and the Reds remain in control of their Champions League destiny.

Slot's men hold a three-point lead over Chelsea and Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League table and are next in action away to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

What is the latest with Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid future?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Liverpool fans rolled out the red carpet for Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp in 2024, but the Spaniard elected to remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season before stepping into Carlo Ancelotti's shoes at the Bernabeu.

Alonso's adaptation to life in the Spanish capital has not been plain sailing, though, as Los Blancos are four points off Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table and have already suffered two Champions League defeats this season.

The infamous Vinicius Junior meltdown in El Clasico and reports of further player unhappiness also raised questions about Alonso's future, but the 44-year-old oversaw a three-game winning run across all competitions before the winter break.

Like Slot, Alonso has also turned Real's fortunes around somewhat after a dismal period, and there are no signs that the ex-Reds midfielder will be dismissed just yet.

Emile Heskey was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.

Check out our exclusive Liverpool content with Reds expert David Lynch on YouTube: