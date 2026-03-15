Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha breaks incredible Premier League dribble record in Tottenham draw

By Ben Knapton | 15 Mar 2026 18:54

Liverpool's teenage talent Rio Ngumoha broke a Premier League record in the Reds' underwhelming 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot's men dropped a potentially precious two points in the race for Champions League football on their own turf, where they were tipped to take Tottenham to the cleaners pre-game.

Igor Tudor's men had not won a single Premier League match in 2026 before their visit to the champions, and Slot made five changes with the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Galatasaray in mind.

One of those alterations saw Ngumoha introduced on the left-hand side of the attack, to the delight of expectant Liverpool fans, who had been crying out for the youngster to start all season.

Ngumoha did not disappoint on his full Premier League debut, as while he did not score or gain an assist, he completed a staggering seven dribbles on Merseyside.

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Electric Rio Ngumoha completes seven dribbles at Anfield

Rio Ngumoha is the first player to attempt 7+ take-ons in a Premier League game this season and complete 100% of them.



◎ 7 attempted

◉ 7 completed



No Liverpool player has completed more take-ons in a PL match in 2025/26. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jHWxYnCATU — Squawka (@Squawka) March 15, 2026

In doing so, Ngumoha became the youngest player on record to complete seven dribbles in a single Premier League match, doing so at the age of just 17 years and 198 days.

Furthermore, Ngumoha's seven successful dribbles came from seven attempts - an incredible 100% success rate - and he also managed five progressive carries and three shots against the Europa League holders.

The 17-year-old would ostensibly come out on the winning side at Anfield, as Dominik Szoboszlai scored his fourth direct free-kick goal of the Premier League season to put the Reds ahead.

However, with 90 minutes on the clock, Liverpool were undone by one long ball over the top, and Randal Kolo Muani teed up Richarlison to tuck away a deserved equaliser for Tudor's men.

The Reds have at least risen above Chelsea into fifth place in the Premier League rankings, but they are just one point clear of the Blues, and Brentford could move to within just two points of the holders if they beat basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Rio Ngumoha has to start for Liverpool against Galatasaray

© Iconsport / PA Images

It has been a weekend to celebrate the next generation of Premier League superstars; after Arsenal's Max Dowman became the youngest scorer in the history of the competition, Ngumoha also justified the hype.

Much like his 16-year-old North London counterpart, the Liverpool phenom lit up the stadium whenever he had the ball at his feet, in a start that many felt was long overdue for a player of his talent.

Liverpool fans have been forced to witness Cody Gakpo toil in front of goal for a while, whereas Ngumoha offers a sense of unpredictability, effervescence and perpetual danger with the ball at his feet.

If the Reds' first-leg performance is anything to go by, they will need an Ngumoha to potentially unlock the Galatasaray door, and the 17-year-old more than warrants a place in the first XI on Wednesday night.