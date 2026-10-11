Liverpool vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Huge Szoboszlai, Semenyo, Mac Allister decisions made for Premier League clash

Dominik Szoboszlai has been left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.
More to follow...
Dominik Szoboszlai has been left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.
More to follow...
Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.Subscribe