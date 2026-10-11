Premier League Gameweek 6
Liverpool
Oct 11, 2026 4.30pm
Anfield
Man City

Liverpool vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Huge Szoboszlai, Semenyo, Mac Allister decisions made for Premier League clash

By |

Liverpool vs. Man City confirmed XIs: Huge Szoboszlai, Semenyo, Koumas, Mac Allister decisions made
© Iconsport / Azzuu/Every Second Media / Alamy/SPI

Dominik Szoboszlai has been left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.

More to follow...

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe