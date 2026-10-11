Liverpool receive new Alexis Mac Allister injury update for Man City after worrying hotel video emerges

Liverpool have received a reassuring update on Alexis Mac Allister following a last-minute scare over the midfielder's availability for Sunday's Premier League match with Manchester City.

Earlier in the day, fears were raised over Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai's chances of featuring in the 4.30pm kickoff, as the duo were missing from a video showing Liverpool players arriving at the team hotel.

Andoni Iraola did not disclose an issue for either man in his pre-game press conference, although Szoboszlai and Mac Allister were highly active for their countries during the international break.

Szoboszlai started each of Hungary's four UEFA Nations League games, and Mac Allister made the first XI in Argentina's three friendlies, the last of which was a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

However, according to a report from WinWin, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man is not carrying an injury and is available for the visit of Enzo Maresca's side this afternoon.

Why Alexis Mac Allister was missing from Liverpool team hotel video

Szoboszlai & Mac Allister not spotted at #LFC team hotel this morning. ❌? https://t.co/m2ygHYa8kc — Keefe Irwin (@KeefeIrwinSport) October 11, 2026

Mac Allister was supposedly missing from the hotel video due to the fact that he had already arrived at Liverpool's accommodation base on Saturday, and therefore did not arrive alongside his teammates.

Firm confirmation of Mac Allister's fitness will not arrive until the Liverpool lineup is released, but the 27-year-old is seemingly OK to start in a major boost for Iraola and the Anfield faithful.

Mac Allister has scored two goals and set up one more in his first seven matches for Liverpool this season, while starting three Premier League games to help the Reds enjoy an unbeaten start under Iraola.

The midfielder also provided an assist for Lautaro Martinez in Argentina's 4-0 win over Bolivia on September 30, but he recently revealed that Liverpool were not in a position to offer him a new contract.

Mac Allister's current terms expire in 2028, and the Argentine was formerly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Liverpool have been urged to U-turn on their decision not to hand him an extension.

What about Dominik Szoboszlai?

© Iconsport / PA Images

While the report suggested that Mac Allister is good to go for Sunday's main event, there was no update on Szoboszlai, whose availability for the clash with the Premier League leaders remains clouded in uncertainty.

If Szoboszlai is not fit to face Man City, Ryan Gravenberch will be expected to partner Mac Allister in midfield, although Trey Nyoni, Wataru Endo and James McConnell represent alternative midfield options.

Liverpool are already missing Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley due to injury, and the game may come too soon for Federico Chiesa, but Jeremy Jacquet is fine despite a scare on international duty.

Liverpool start the day in seventh place in the Premier League table, six points and six places below Man City, who are contesting their first match since being found guilty of over 100 serious financial breaches by an independent commission.