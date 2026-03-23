Liverpool injury update: Hugo Ekitike filmed arriving for France duty after tearful Brighton scare

By Ben Knapton | 23 Mar 2026 13:19 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 13:19

Liverpool have received a reassuring update on striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been filmed arriving for France duty following his recent injury scare.

The 23-year-old - Arne Slot's top scorer this season with 17 goals from 42 games across all competitions - left the field in tears during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ekitike had come off worse in a collision with ex-Red James Milner and was in visible distress as he hobbled off the field, but he was only suffering from a painful dead leg.

Slot played down the issue post-game, insisting that Ekitike "could play tomorrow" if he was needed, but his withdrawal nevertheless sparked concern while Alexander Isak is still working his way back from a leg fracture.

However, French publication L'Equipe have now released a video showing Ekitike joining up with the France squad for their upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Colombia in the United States.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike filmed arriving for France duty

Sorti sur blessure avec Liverpool, Hugo Ekitike est bien présent avec les Bleus ! pic.twitter.com/VcBU825Rwq — L'Équipe (@lequipe) March 23, 2026

The striker appeared to be in good spirits, and while he did not appear to be walking with complete comfort, his peculiar fashion choices may have played a part in that.

Ekitike will now be assessed by Didier Deschamps's medical team, but there are no major concerns over his fitness, and he is expected to fly out to the USA with Les Bleus later this week.

The 2018 World Cup winners continue their preparations for the 2026 event against Brazil in Massachusetts on Thursday, three days before they travel to Maryland to face Colombia in another friendly.

The Ekitike news will come as a relief to Liverpool fans who have already witnessed two international withdrawals this month, as Federico Chiesa dropped out of the Italy squad on Monday morning with an unexplained issue.

In addition, goalkeeper Alisson Becker pulled out of the Brazil squad with a suspected muscular problem, one that he has suggested will rule him out of clashes with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in April.

When will Liverpool's Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah return from injury?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Unless there are complications with Ekitike's issue, or the striker picks up a fresh problem for France during the international break, he should be fit to face Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4.

However, Slot was without any out-and-out striking option at the Amex for 82 minutes, as Ekitike's withdrawal saw him join Isak, Mohamed Salah and Jayden Danns on the sidelines.

Isak was recently filmed running on the AXA Training Centre pitches, though, and there is hope that the Sweden international will be fit to return at some point in April, even if he is not fit to face Man City or PSG.

Meanwhile, Salah will stay with Liverpool's medical staff rather than represent Egypt this month, but the 33-year-old is expected to make a swift recovery in time for the FA Cup quarter-finals.