Man City injury news: Enzo Maresca issues Marbella-connected Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Liverpool trip

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Erling Haaland is fit to feature against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time since they were found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules on 115 occasions, the Citizens return to the competitive stage with a daunting trip to Anfield.

Starting all four of Norway's UEFA Nations League matches over the extended international break, Haaland limped out of action in the second half of the final fixture on the road against Portugal.

The prolific Norwegian was replaced by Crystal Palace man Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute, sparking fears that the 26-year-old could be unavailable for a key run of Man City fixtures over the next month.

Scoring five goals in as many matches so far in the Premier League, Haaland has made a decent start to the new top-flight campaign by his own high standards, with Liverpool being his next potential victims this weekend.

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Man City's Maresca provides encouraging Haaland update

After being quizzed extensively on Manchester City's off-field tussle with the Premier League, head coach Maresca was asked about the fitness of Haaland, who is set to feature for the visitors on Merseyside

"He is good. He is good. He went to Marbella, two, three days off, play golf, recovery, and ready for Anfield. He is good. Thank you," said the 46-year-old Italian in his pre-match press conference on Friday (October 9).

Haaland and Norway made a positive start to the three-week international window, recording a 3-2 home success over Denmark in Oslo, with the Man City hero netting either side of the half-time break.

However - despite a further strike from the 26-year-old in the second game against Portugal - Stale Solbakken's side are sitting bottom of Nations League A Group 4 with just two contests remaining.

Norway lost three consecutive matches following that opening victory over Denmark, with undoubtedly the most disappointing loss of the trio coming against an injury-hit Wales in Cardiff.

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Could be Haaland rested amid Man City fixture chaos?

Due to their involvement in the Champions League and progression to the fourth round of the EFL Cup, Manchester City take to the pitch a staggering nine times before the next international break in early November.

Haaland is unlikely to miss even a blink of upcoming clashes against Liverpool and European champions Paris Saint-Germain, although the 26-year-old's load could be managed further down the schedule.

Less than 72 hours after battling Les Parisiens, Man City welcome newly-promoted Ipswich to the Etihad Stadium on October 17, with Haaland potentially being rotated out of the XI or substituted early, depending on the game state.