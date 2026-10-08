Liverpool injury news: Andoni Iraola suffers double blow ahead of Man City showdown

Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak have seemingly missed Liverpool training ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

The Merseyside giants return to action this weekend with Andoni Iraola looking to extend his unbeaten record since replacing Arne Slot in the dugout.

However, Liverpool have endured a frustrating international break, a consequence of three of their star players returning to the club injured.

Jeremy Jacquet failed to feature for France on Monday due to an alleged hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Gakpo and Isak suffered injuries during the early part of their UEFA Nations League schedule with Netherlands and Sweden.

© Iconsport / ANP KOEN VAN WEEL/Alamy

Gakpo, Isak missing Liverpool training

As per The Liverpool Echo, there was no sign of the pair on the training pitch on Thursday.

Iraola hinted earlier this week that the duo were facing a race against time to make themselves available for the meeting with the Premier League leaders.

On a positive note, Jacquet made an appearance in training as he bids to continue his partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool face a period of seven games in the space of three weeks, with matches versus LASK Linz, Brentford, Villarreal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and Arsenal to follow across three competitions.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Iraola risk Gakpo, Isak against Man City?

Gakpo is suffering with an ankle injury, while Isak is said to have a thigh issue.

At this stage of the season, the assumption is that Iraola will be against taking any risks on the pair, regardless of the importance of the fixture.

However, Iraola faces the possibility of Lewis Koumas being Liverpool's only fit number nine.

On that basis, he may be prepared to name one of Gakpo or Isak on the substitutes' bench if they are capable of contributing towards the end of the match.