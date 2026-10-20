Andoni Iraola dealt fresh Liverpool injury worry as £34m star misses training before Villarreal clash

Liverpool have been handed a fresh injury concern ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal at Anfield, with Victor Munoz missing training on Monday.

The £34m summer signing scored the equaliser during the Reds' 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend, but his absence has raised doubts over his availability.

Andoni Iraola is already without several key players, potentially leaving Liverpool short of attacking options as they look to build on their domestic win.

Victor Munoz misses Liverpool training ahead of Villarreal clash

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Munoz was the most notable absentee as Liverpool held an open training session at the AXA Training Centre on Monday ahead of the visit of Villarreal.

The Spaniard required treatment twice during Saturday's win over Brentford but managed to continue before being replaced by Joe Gomez towards the end of the match. He was later spotted wearing a knee brace, sparking fresh fears over his availability.

His absence from training is therefore a concern for Iraola, particularly after Munoz made a positive start to life at Anfield. The winger has registered two goals and one assist since arriving in the summer, including his important contribution at the weekend.

Liverpool are already without Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, who also picked up issues during the Brentford victory, while Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike also remain sidelined as they continue their respective rehabilitation programmes.

The mounting absences mean Liverpool could once again turn to their academy, with midfielder Michael Laffey, left-back Luke Chambers, James McConnell and striker Jayden Danns involved in Monday's session.

There has been no definitive indication that Munoz will miss the Villarreal match, but his absence from training certainly leaves his availability in doubt.

Who will start on the right for Liverpool vs Villarreal?

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

If Munoz is unavailable, Iraola may need to look for alternatives on the right flank, with Liverpool already dealing with several absences.

Rio Ngumoha is the most likely option and could offer pace and direct running, especially if the Reds need a natural winger to stretch Villarreal's defence.

Cody Gakpo's availability could also influence the decision, with uncertainty over his fitness potentially limiting Iraola's options across the forward line.

Liverpool may need to prioritise flexibility rather than simply replacing Munoz like for like, especially with Frimpong also unavailable and the squad stretched by injuries.

Ngumoha would represent an exciting alternative, although starting such a young player in a Champions League fixture would be a significant responsibility. Much will depend on Munoz's condition and whether Gakpo is fit enough to feature.

With Liverpool already missing several players, even one further absence could force Iraola into a reshuffle for a game in which maintaining momentum will be important.