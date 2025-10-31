Liverpool head coach Arne Slot delivers the latest updates on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown at home to Aston Villa.

The Reds were without six players for their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup fourth round in midweek, their sixth defeat from their last seven games across all competitions.

Alisson Becker (hamstring), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are all longer-term absentees, while Gravenberch (ankle), Jones (groin) and Isak (groin) are all expected to return in the not-too distant future.

Slot said in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's loss that Gravenberch should be in with a good chance of coming back for the weekend's game, but he was less sure about Jones and Isak's availability for Aston Villa.

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Slot confirmed that Gravenberch had returned to full training, but he was "99.9%" sure that Isak and Jones would not be available.

"Ryan trained with us yesterday, the other two didn't yet," the Dutchman said. "As I said many times, in the end phase of the injury things can slow down a bit or go faster.

"Let's wait and see where they are, but like I said Ryan trained with us for the first time yesterday, will train with us today. And then we're going to make the call if he's able to start yes or no. The other two are 99.9% sure not in the squad."

Gravenberch has missed Liverpool's last three matches with the ankle injury he sustained in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United two weekends ago, while Jones and Isak both picked up their problems in the 5-1 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former's return to the starting lineup would likely see the out-of-sorts Alexis Mac Allister demoted to the bench, while Dominik Szoboszlai should operate alongside Gravenberch in a deeper midfield role if Jones is not passed fit.

Up front, Hugo Ekitike will act as the focal point of the attack in place of Isak, most likely as one of four returning big-hitters alongside Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah, who is chasing a Wayne Rooney record this weekend.

Mohamed Salah aiming to equal Wayne Rooney record in Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

The 33-year-old was left out of the squad for the EFL Cup clash with Palace, shortly after finding the back of the net with a venomous strike in Liverpool's 3-2 Premier League loss to Brentford last weekend.

Salah's effort proved inconsequential in terms of the team, but it was a momentous goal for the Egypt international personally, as he has now registered an astronomical 275 direct involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah has scored 187 goals of his own and set up 88 more in the top flight for Liverpool, meaning he is just one goal or assist away from equalling the record for the most in the Premier League at one club.

The all-time best currently belongs to Wayne Rooney, who amassed 276 contributions in the division during his time with Manchester United - 183 goals and 93 assists.

However, Salah's Liverpool could also be condemned to five successive Premier League losses for the first time in history this weekend - the Reds have not suffered five straight league defeats for over 70 years, last being subjected to that fate in 1953.