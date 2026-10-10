Sunday's Premier League predictions including Liverpool vs. Man City

Today's Premier League predictions include the heavyweight main event between Liverpool and Manchester City, as well as Hull City vs. Everton and Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest.

Hull vs. Everton Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Hull Have History Of Tailing Off..."

Everton return to Premier League action for the first time since news broke of the Friedkin Group’s intention to sell the club as they travel to face Hull City in Sunday’s round-six fixture at MKM Stadium.

The Toffees remain unbeaten this season, and it remains to be seen how news of the current owners’ intentions will affect their performance against the Tigers this weekend.

We say: Hull City 1-1 Everton

Hull’s results may have dipped since their impressive start, but strong performances against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle suggest that the promoted side remain difficult opponents.

Everton’s unbeaten record deserves respect, although we expect the Tigers to earn a share of the spoils in a competitive affair.

> Hull vs. Everton preview

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Another 1-1 Draw?!"

Oliver Glanser is preparing to sit in the opposition dugout for the first time at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon, when his Nottingham Forest side visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Eagles and the Tricky Trees are both looking to record their second victories of the new top-flight campaign, raring to go after an extended three-week international break spanning across September and October.

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Each of the past three Premier League meetings between the sides has ended in a 1-1 draw, so we are expecting a tight affair between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

With that in mind, a share of the Selhurst Park spoils would represent a decent result for both teams in South London.

> Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest preview

Liverpool vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Anfield Will Be More Raucous Than Ever"

One earth-shattering guilty verdict later, Manchester City's poetic Premier League return takes place at 4.30pm on Sunday, when the table-toppers visit a vengeful Liverpool outfit at Anfield.

Enzo Maresca's men are the only Premier League team still boasting a 100% record after five games in 2026-27, but on-pitch perfection has paled into insignificance following the seismic news that shocked football to the core during the international break.

We say: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Man City matches were hard enough to predict without factoring in the consequences of the Sky Blues' unprecedented recent period, but Maresca saw a handful of his players - most notably Nico O'Reilly and Marc Guehi - make uncharacteristic mistakes during the international break, potentially with the charges on their minds.

Even though the Reds have little in the way of out-and-out strikers, Iraola's men should feed off the febrile Anfield atmosphere and breach the City backline multiple times, but even that may not be enough to keep a galvanised Citizens side from taking home a share of the spoils.

> Liverpool vs. Man City preview