Explained: Everton put up for sale as The Friedkin Group release statement

Everton’s owners The Friedkin Group have announced that they are exploring new investment options for the club, including ‘the potential sale of a controlling interest’.

The decision from the American group comes less than two years after they purchased the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri in a deal believed to be worth over £400m.

It was reported in September that The Friedkin Group, led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, were looking for fresh investment into Everton.

The possibility of finding strategic investors a pushing through a minority sale was initially suggested, but Everton’s owners have now said that “the time is right” to consider a full sale of the club.

The Friedkin Group release statement on Everton sale

Club statement. — Everton (@Everton) October 9, 2026

"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," an Everton statement said on Friday.

"The immediate priority was to provide the stability, investment and support needed to secure the club's future, including helping to bring the long-promised stadium to completion for its deserving supporters.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton. We will only entertain interest from parties who we strongly believe will be the right stewards to take the club forward and build on the momentum that has been established.

"Throughout this process, TFG's focus will remain unchanged. We will support the club in all ways necessary to achieve success on the pitch and will continue efforts to make a positive difference in the communities the club serves.

"TFG and the club will not be commenting further while this work is underway."

© Imago

Why do Everton’s owners want to sell the club?

The decision of The Friedkin Group to put Everton up for sale comes as no huge surprise given their fractured relationship with Toffees supporters and how they have openly been looking for new investors in recent times.

Everton fans were bitterly disappointed with how the club ended the summer transfer window, leaving manager David Moyes with just 18 players in his senior squad following the sales of Iliman Ndiaye, Beto and Tim Iroegbunam on deadline day.

There was also anger aimed at the club’s owners for their attempted sale of highly-rated midfielder Harrison Armstrong, who was allegedly close to joining Nottingham Forest for £40m before the plug was pulled on the deal.

The Friedkin Group opted for a more hands-on approach to transfer business at Serie A giants Roma, the other European club they own who were able to attract numerous players courtesy of Champions League qualification.

Having stabilised Everton financially after overseeing their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, The Friedkin Group believe the club is now an attractive proposition for new buyers as they feel they have taken the club as far as they can.

What next for Everton?

It has been suggested that The Friedkin Group bought the club for a cut-price fee in December 2024 and will now look to sell for between £800m and £1bn, which could potentially see them double their money.

While it remains unknown at this stage as to who exactly would be interested in purchasing Everton, the opportunity to buy a Premier League club with clear ambition to push for Europe would seemingly appeal to several investors.

On the pitch, Moyes and co will remain focused on building on their unbeaten start to the new season (W2 D3), with the Toffees travelling to Hull City for their next match on Sunday.