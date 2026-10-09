Aston Villa transfer news: Premier League club 'enquire about conditions' for 16-year-old South American starlet

Aston Villa have reportedly identified South American starlet Luis Fragozo as a potential transfer target.

Unai Emery and his squad are currently preparing for the return of the Premier League, with Villa facing Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Getting one of his summer signings up to speed was one of Emery's priorities during the three-week break.

Given the amount of incomings and outgoings during the summer transfer window, the Spaniard may have been content with minimal business in the short term.

Nevertheless, as per El Futbolero, Villa are already eyeing a possible signing for the future.

Who is Luis Fragozo?

The report claims that Villa have already launched an enquiry for Fragozo, a 16-year-old who plays for Emelec.

Fragozo, who is a winger, is described as one of the club's top prospects, and has already attracted attention from other European clubs.

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring any developments, with Emelec yet to decide how to handle the growing admiration.

Despite his youthful age, Fragozo has already racked up 40 senior appearances for the Ecuadorian club.

In that time, one goal and five assists have been contributed, emphasising why there is such excitement over his ability.

Although Villa seemingly hold an interest in Fragozo, FIFA regulations dictate that he would not be able to leave Emelec for Europe until the 2028 summer transfer window, which comes after his 18th birthday.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Do Villa need another young winger?

Emery has already been able to add Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye to his squad since the start of 2027.

With George Hemmings also thrown into the mix, Villa already have three wide players who are 20 years of age or younger.

While Fragazo would add versatility, it is questionable whether Villa will make any quick move for the player.