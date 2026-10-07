Aston Villa transfer news: Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho undergoes 'mini pre-season', Unai Emery left taking specific stance

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly been left encouraged by Alejandro Garnacho during the international break.

Although Villa signed the winger on loan from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, doubt remains over whether he will stay in the West Midlands on a permanent basis.

Garnacho only made three brief substitute appearances and failed to feature in a number of matches up until September 19.

Emery has previously suggested that the Argentine is behind the rest of his squad in terms of both match fitness and understanding of his tactics.

However, as per The Telegraph, there is growing optimism that the 22-year-old will be handed minutes across the coming weeks.

© Imago / NurPhoto

What has Garnacho done during international break?

In two friendlies against Southampton and Sevilla, Garnacho got on the scoresheet.

Nevertheless, it is the fact that Garnacho has reacted positively to what is described as an 'intense mini pre-season' that has encouraged Emery and his coaching staff.

Emery is said to have held a number of one-on-one chats with the former Manchester United star, while he has also gone through a personal fitness programme.

There is a feeling that Garnacho has made 'clear progress' over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

That will be regarded as a positive development by Chelsea, who will naturally have fears that Garnacho could find himself in the same situation as Harvey Elliott after Emery lost faith in the Liverpool loanee within two months of a similar period in 2025.

© Imago / Xinhua

Should Garnacho expect immediate Aston Villa game time?

While it appears that Garnacho's chances of minutes under Emery are increasing, he should not expect an immediate opportunity.

In terms of wide options, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, George Hemmings, Alysson and Ibrahim Mbaye are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

That said, Villa have seven matches across three competitions between October 10 and October 31.