Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'sense opportunity' to sign 17-year-old Bayern Munich prospect

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for Bayern Munich starlet Leonard Prescott.

The Blues are currently preparing to square off against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

However, despite the recent change in ownership and pending departure of sporting director Laurence Stewart, Chelsea continue to have one eye on the transfer market.

Xabi Alonso's priority for the winter transfer window will be signing a central midfielder, as well as perhaps adding more depth at centre-back.

Nevertheless, as per Sky Deutschland, ambition remains to bring the best prospects in the world to their academy.

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Who is Leonard Prescott?

The report claims that Chelsea 'sense an opportunity' to add 17-year-old goalkeeper Prescott to their ranks.

Prescott has already racked up 16 appearances for Bayern's Under-19s, as well as featured in the UEFA Youth League on four occasions.

At this point in time, however, the Germany Under-17s international is yet to sign a contract past the end of 2026-27.

That has seemingly alerted both Chelsea and Juventus, who will be eyeing the chance to acquire Prescott on a free transfer.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Bayern chiefs will continue to try to negotiate a long-term deal for Prescott or accept that he is interested in leaving the Allianz Arena.

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Do Chelsea need another young goalkeeper?

Not only do Chelsea already have Emiliano Martinez, Mike Penders and Teddy Sharman-Lowe in their senior squad, there are high hopes for 17-year-old stopper Freddy Bernal.

He has already made seven appearances for the Under-21s, including one outing in the EFL Trophy, and has featured on seven occasions in the UEFA Youth League.

Realistically, Chelsea could not have both Bernal and Prescott in their Under-21s squad.